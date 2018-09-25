CLERMONT, Fla. — A man is facing child abuse and child neglect charges after deputies say they discovered a boy was living in a home filled with flies, cockroaches and maggots.

Thirty-year-old Mark Cameron was arrested Saturday and taken to the Lake County Jail.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a home on Max Hooks Road in early September. They said it was so infested with flies, fleas and sick cats the deputies had to wear hazmat suits to enter.

In a Sept. 10 interview, the child told deputies that he hadn’t taken a bath since Sept. 4. His school also allegedly had to give him clean clothes to change into because of his odor.

Deputies also said the boy told a child advocate he physically abused.

Deputies said they didn’t arrest Cameron on Sept. 10 because he had to be “decontaminated” by the fire department.