ORLANDO, Fla. — There are two named systems in the Atlantic right now, but neither poses a threat to Florida or the United States.

Kirk is now a tropical depression , located 1,600 miles east of the Windward Islands. Winds are 35 mph as this storm moves quickly to the west around 24 mph. It has a lot of open water to travel across before nearing the Lesser Antilles later this week. Models indicate some brief re-strengthening before potentially getting sheared apart in the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles are encouraged to monitor this system due to the threat of rain and wind, regardless of the classification of Kirk.

Subtropical Storm Leslie continues to slowly meander as a sub-tropical system in the North Atlantic, about 1,270 miles west of the Azores. It has winds of 40 mph as it moves slowly south at 6 mph. Some strengthening is possible, but Leslie is forecast to become absorbed by a nearby area of low pressure.

We also continue to watch one area with a moderate chance of development between Bermuda and the Bahamas.

As it moves northwest, it may take on tropical characteristics briefly, but the long range outlook is not favorable for significant strengthening. While it has a chance to clip the Carolinas, the core of the system will stay offshore as a frontal system over the U.S. East Coast keeps it from moving inland. We will be keeping an eye on it.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.