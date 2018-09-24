FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies were searching woods on horseback Monday for a 17-year-old boy who went missing Friday and is considered endangered.

Ricky Wheeler, 17, reported missing Friday

Teen considered missing and endangered

Mobile command center set up in the Town Center area

Ricky Wheeler is described as being about 5-foot-9-inches and weighing 105 pounds. According to deputies, Wheeler was last seen wearing camouflage shorts, green Bike sneakers and a gray shirt with blue stripes.

Wheeler was also seen carrying a red-and-white water bottle.

FCSO mobile command is set up at Town Center as the search for missing juvenile Rickey Wheeler continues. If you have info on whereabouts call us 386.313.4911 pic.twitter.com/MVSoPbfQ6j — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) September 24, 2018

Deputies have also set up a mobile command center in the Town Center area to help in the search.

The Sheriff's Office's mounted unit was searching nearby wooded areas Monday for the missing teen.

Flagler deputies urge anyone with information to contact them at 386-313-4911.