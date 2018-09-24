WASHINGTON -- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expecting to be fired and was heading to the White House for a meeting Monday.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein expecting to be fired today

He's overseen probe into Russian interference into Trump campaign

NY Times reported last week that he wanted to secretly record Trump

The news is being reported by the Associated Press and CNN .

According to sources who had knowledge of memos penned by former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, Rosenstein discussed secretly recording President Donald Trump's conversations and wanted to recruit Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. The New York Times was the first to report this last week.

Rosenstein denied the Times' story.

Rosenstein has overseen Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian influence in the Trump campaign. Trump has dubbed the investigation a "witch hunt."

