According to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, four children were in the home in the 17000 block of Terrazzo Way at the time of the murder-suicide. None of the children, all 14 years old and younger, were injured.

The first sign something was terribly wrong happened at midnight: That's when a 14-year-old boy ran from the home while calling 911. He reported a violent argument happening.

When deputies arrived, they found Samantha Keithley, 33, shot dead on a downstairs couch. Upstairs, her husband, Kirk Keithley, 39 -- a Hillsborough County deputy -- was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Kirk Keithley had been a deputy since June 2009, previously working with St. Petersburg Police from 2003 to 2009.

Nocco says he reached out to the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office overnight.

"I can imagine the devastation they are going through right now," Nocco said. "But I think there is a transparency across all law enforcement. Once you stop protecting people, we don't consider you a law enforcement officer."

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement Monday morning:

"Unfortunately, last night, one of our deputies was involved in a tragic event where he took his wife's life and then his own. I cannot begin to express how disheartened I am. Domestic violence has no place in our society.

I ask that everyone join me and the rest of our office and pray for those innocent children who are left behind and have to pick up the pieces. This is something that is impossible to comprehend for even the most seasoned person.

Please keep them in your hearts as we all try to make our way through this tragedy.

We have made every resource within our Employee Assistance programs available to any employee who may be struggling. This remains an active Pasco County Sheriff's Office investigation."