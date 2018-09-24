ORLANDO, Fla. — Fall may have begun over the weekend but it won’t feel like it anytime soon here in Central Florida. Hot temperatures will hover around 90 degrees today.

An increase in moisture coming in from the Atlantic will trigger onshore-moving showers and storms, but coverage will be widely scattered.

Expect another day with onshore winds, up to 10 to 15 knots.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be the prime hazard for beach-goers today along with a moderate risk of rip currents. It will be considered fair to good for surfing with an east-northeast swell in the nearshore waters.

Offshore, expect seas of 3 to 4 feet.

An increase in moisture coming in from the Atlantic will trigger onshore-moving showers and storms, but coverage will be widely scattered. Most storms will diminish with the loss of daytime heating as they push west, but a few showers may linger at the coast tonight. Overnight will be muggy and mild, in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will offer a repeat but rain chances will begin to lower by Wednesday as a drier airmass resumes.

Temperatures will remain above the seasonal average of 89 degrees. Afternoon storms are possible each day but coverage will remain scattered. In the tropics, there are no threats to Florida or the United States at this time.

Kirk is now a tropical depression located about 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is moving west and may strengthen again briefly before eventually fading once it reaches the eastern Caribbean.

Subtropical Storm Leslie is meandering in the open Atlantic, nowhere near any land. Hurricane season continues through November 30.

