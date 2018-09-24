WASHINGTON — Hundreds of Yale University students lined the hallways of the Russell Senate office building on Monday, voicing opposition to the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the highest court in the land.

Students planned trip before new accuser story published

President Trump standing by nominee

The students said they had already planned to make the trip from New Haven to protest Kavanaugh’s nomination even before a new accusation from a second woman was published in the New Yorker Sunday evening. The new accuser, Deborah Ramirez, alleges Kavanaugh drunkenly exposed himself at a party when they were both freshman at Yale more than 30 years ago.

This comes as Kavanaugh and another accuser Christine Blasey Ford are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

“One allegation of sexual assault and harassment and abuse is enough to get people down here, it’s enough to keep someone off the court," said Jenny Tumas, a Yale University student.

"There has been somewhat of an implicit endorsement by our school prior to today and we wanted to make very clear that that endorsement does not ring true for many many people at Yale Law School," Tumas said.

Trump, Republicans digging in for fight

Despite the new allegation, President Donald Trump is standing by his nominee.

“I think it could be - a chance that this could be one of the single most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate for anything, but I am with Judge Kavanaugh and I look forward to a vote," Trump said in New York City on Monday.

Kavanaugh denies the claim. He sent a new letter to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, emphasizing that he will not withdraw from the process.

Republicans are now calling the allegations a smear campaign.

“Senate Democrats and their allies are trying to destroy a man’s personal and professional life on the basis of decades-old allegations that are unsubstantiated and uncorroborated," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on the Senate floor.

Protests to continue

Demonstrators plan to continue to put pressure on GOP lawmakers who could be potential swing votes. Only two Republicans need to defect to sink the nomination.

“For Senators that are still on the fence about this now, they have one chance to make it right," said Bob Bland, a co-president of The Women’s March.

Kavanaugh’s nomination, which once seemed like a sure thing, now hangs in the balance.

Attorney Michael Avenatti says he represents a third woman who has what he calls credible allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh. Avenatti says he has evidence and he’s going to be releasing it in the coming days.