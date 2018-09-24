MELBOURNE, Fla. — Investigators have released a composite sketch of a man they're looking for in connection to several indecent exposure and sexual battery incidents.

Man wanted in indecent exposure, sexual battery cases

Incidents reported to have happened Aug. 31-Sept. 19

Cops: Incidents happened in or near Indian River Bluffs

Melbourne Police said the three indecent exposure incidents and one sexual battery incident happened between Aug. 31 and last Wednesday.

The incidents were reported to have happened in the area of Babcock Street, north of NASA Boulevard, in and near the Indian River Bluffs neighborhood, police said Monday in a news release.

The suspect has been described as a black male between the ages of 20- 30 in one indecent exposure incident and between ages of 30-40 in another. Police didn't provide an age range for the two other incidents:

On Aug. 31, an indecent exposure incident was reported on the 400 block of South Harbor City Boulevard,

On Sept. 5, a sexual battery incident was reported on the 400 block of Crescent Drive,

On Sept. 15, an incdecent exposure incident was reported on the 100 block of Bluff Terrace, and

On Sept. 19, an indecent exposure incident was reported on the 400 block of Audubon Drive.

All of the incidents happened overnight or in the early morning. The composite sketch was compiled from the Sept. 15 incident.

Melbourne Police encourage anyone with information to contact its Criminal Investigations Division at 321-608-8477.