COCOA, Fla. — More than two dozen dogs are safe and sound in Brevard County after being rescued from shelters near Hurricane Florence's devastation.

The rescue was all due to a partnership between the Brevard Humane Society and SPCA of Brevard.

Late last week, the groups went to Manning and Sumter South Carolina -- that's where two shelters were packed to the brim with dogs needing homes.

HURRICANE DOGS: thanks to @Brevard_humane and @SPCAofNBrevard , two dozen dogs are safe and sound on the Space Coast. Pups were brought here to make room for #HurricaneFlorence evacuated dogs in the Carolinas. At 5 pm @MyNews13 #Brevard pic.twitter.com/hIOiyJqgKO — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) September 24, 2018

The goal was to make room for even more dogs, ones who were evacuated from the storm.

And for the pups in the hurricane zone, shelters where they can wait safely to be found.

“Close to home so that people as they are rebuilding their lives in the coming weeks, can find their pet,” said Theresa Clifton with the Brevard Humane Society.

But it also means dogs like four-year-old Poppy, who has led a rough life (heart worm positive and overbred), now have a chance in a loving Florida home.