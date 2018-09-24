COCOA, Fla. — More than two dozen dogs are safe and sound in Brevard County after being rescued from shelters near Hurricane Florence's devastation.
The rescue was all due to a partnership between the Brevard Humane Society and SPCA of Brevard.
Late last week, the groups went to Manning and Sumter South Carolina -- that's where two shelters were packed to the brim with dogs needing homes.
The goal was to make room for even more dogs, ones who were evacuated from the storm.
“Close to home so that people as they are rebuilding their lives in the coming weeks, can find their pet,” said Theresa Clifton with the Brevard Humane Society.
But it also means dogs like four-year-old Poppy, who has led a rough life (heart worm positive and overbred), now have a chance in a loving Florida home.