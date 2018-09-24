BRADENTON, Fla. — Three people died late Sunday in a murder-suicide at a Brandenton home.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, James Bennett shot and killed his wife Silvana Bennett during an argument at their home in the 11600 Griffith Terrace.

James Bennett also shot Silvana's 16-year-old daughter Andrea Barberena-Rojas before turning the gun on himself, deputies said.

James Bennett's mother Carla and her granddaughter were in the home at the time of the shooting but not injured.

Deputies arrived on scene just after 11 p.m. and pronounced Silvana and James dead. Paramedics entered and worked on Andrea due to her having a heartbeat, but she also succumbed to her injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.