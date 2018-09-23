TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A father is asking the public's help getting justice for his daughter, a Titusville High School senior.

Michael Carlson says he wants to find the driver who hit his 18-year-old daughter

Vehicle described as a newer blue car with beige or white soft top

Driver described as white male with thin build with goatee

Almost two weeks ago, Michael Carlson received a call he says made his heart drop. His 18-year-old daughter was hit by a car and the driver took off.

"He might have gotten a reckless driving ticket but the moment you run it becomes a felony," says Carlson.

The student was on her bicycle going down the sidewalk in front of Cumberland Farms on South Hopkins Avenue when a driver was turning into the entrance of the gas station and struck the bicyclist on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

The driver of the vehicle stopped, exited the vehicle, approached the injured bicyclist, but quickly got back into the vehicle and fled the scene heading westbound on Country Club Drive.

Witnesses have described the suspect as a white male, thin build with a goatee, between 20 and 30 years of age and driving a newer model blue car with a white or beige soft top.

DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS VEHICLE TURNING RIGHT? Newer model blue car w/ white or beige soft-top involved HIT & RUN 9/12/18 Cumberland Farms 3503 S Hopkins Suspect witness description-white male, thin w/ goatee, between 20-30 yrs old Call TPD (321) 264-7800/anonymous 1-800-423-TIPS pic.twitter.com/2UI9HJsRom — Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) September 14, 2018

Carlson says his daughter instead of enjoying her senior year; she is going to physical therapy three times a week for neck and back injuries.

He says his daughter got the bike as a gift from her school about a week prior to the crash, so at the time she was hit, she was not wearing a helmet.

After the incident, the student told her family that she is not planning to ride a bike again.

"At first she didn't know what day of the week it was, she didn't know where she was," he explains.

If anyone has information about this crime, please contact the Titusville Police Department 1-321-264-7800.