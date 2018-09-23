DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. — Two people have been injured after a small plane crash along Johnson Lake Road in DeLeon Springs Sunday afternoon.

Pilot, passenger suffer minor injuries

Deputies: Engine malfunction forced them to land

Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies stated the aircraft landed upside down.

Officials say the pilot, Herbert Weens, and passenger, Kenneth Brownell, were pulled from the plane by witnesses.

"While in flight, an engine malfunction forced them to land the aircraft (tail number: N752VK) in a field," stated the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. "(Weens) stated that he misjudged the slope of the ground which led to the front tire being damaged on impact causing the aircraft to flip over."

Both Weens and Brownell suffered minor injuries and were sent to the Florida Hospital DeLand.

The deputy who first responded to the crash site requested that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to be notified of the crash.

