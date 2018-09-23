ORLANDO, Fla. -- You may need the rain gear later today as scattered storms develop from east to west. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible along the East Coast this morning into the early afternoon.

Showers will have a tough time staying together this morning as they move farther inland.

Storm chances will then increase across the interior by the middle portion the afternoon. Any storms will taper off by sunset. Storms will diminish from east to west.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s along the coast and lower 90s inland.

Scattered storms will continue to be possible across Central Florida for Monday and Tuesday. Morning temperatures will start out in the 70s. Afternoon highs will make it into the lower 90s inland and upper 80s along the coast.

Drier air will move into the region by the middle of the week. This will cut storm chances from 50 percent down to 40 to 30 percent by the end of the week.

High temperatures will be slightly above average inland with highs reaching the lower 90s. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s along the coast. Morning temperatures will continue to start out in the low to mid-70s.

The tropics are active once again. We continue to monitor tropical depression eleven. This system is to the east of the Windward Islands. It is slowly moving toward the west and northwest. It will likely weaken into a remnant area of low pressure today.

Tropical storm Kirk continues to push toward the west. This poses no imminent threat to land. It is not expected to strengthen pass a tropical storm. As it gets closer toward the Lesser Antilles, it’ll likely weaken thanks to dry air and strong winds aloft.

There is another area of disturbed weather in the north central Atlantic. This has a moderate likelihood of developing into a system. If it develops it would be more than likely a sub tropical storm system. This system would pose no threat to land.

An area of disturbed weather near Bermuda also has a chance of development. This could move toward the US Coastline by the middle of the week. It would likely stay a weak system and eventually get caught up in a trough of low pressure that would kick it back out to sea.

Your surf forecast for today calls for good to fair conditions. There will be an east-northeast trade swell with 3-5 feet waves. The rip current threat is moderate with water temperatures in the middle 80s. There is a chance for showers and storms along the coast during the first half of the day with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 80s.

