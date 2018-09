LAKE COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on US 27 in Lake County on Saturday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Cory Lopez, 30, was traveling southbound on US 27 when a Chevrolet Sonic made a right turn onto US 27 from Avenida Cuarta, into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle crashed into the side of the Chevy, causing Lopez to suffer fatal injuries. Lopez was transported to Four Corners Hospital where he later died.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.