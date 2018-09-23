ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an 18-year-old after his body was found in a pond behind the Intown Suites located at 11424 University Blvd. in Orlando.

Authorities said Adrian Diaz's body was found around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Detectives believe there was no foul play involved in Diaz's death and are unsure how is body got in the water.

The sheriff's office has not released any more info regarding this case.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.