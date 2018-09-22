TAMPA, Fla. -- A second group of crews from The Salvation Army’s Florida Division of Emergency Disaster Services left for North Carolina this weekend to relieve another crew that just spent the last several days helping with Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

Salvation Army crews from Florida head to North Carolina

Kurt Tewksbury works as the warehouse supervisor and fleet coordinator. He spent twelve days in the Carolinas driving loads of supplies and equipment during the hurricane. Tewksbury says conditions were dangerous but it was all worth it to be able to help others.

"We went through some back roads and it was dark and it was scary," he said. "At some point you see the road kind of washed out and you're pulling a rig that's 50-60 thousand pounds. It's scary."

"The Salvation Army gave me a second chance at life. I went through the drug and alcohol program and it's been almost five years so I'm basically giving back what's been given to me," Tewksbury said.

The Salvation Army also brought mobile feeding units that are able to travel into disaster areas. More than 140,000 hot meals have already been served.

"We can take those mobile units go right to their communities, right to the impacted area, in front of their house and we have a kitchen on wheels," emergency disaster dervices state logistician Jerry Stickney said.

On top of the hot meals, clothes and clean up kits, the Salvation Army also brings emotional support.

"We had our team's from the Carolinas come help us with hurricane Irma," Stickney said. "It's one of those things where they'll do it for us and we're going to help them as well."

The crews says they’re happy to be part of a community that comes together to do the most good.

