ORLANDO, Fla. — A student from Evans High School is facing charges after allegedly bringing a stolen gun on campus Friday.

According to Orange County Sheriff’s Office, school resource officers received a tip that a student on campus had a gun.

The student reportedly ran when deputies moved in but caught him after a short chase.

The school principal called parents informing them of the incident, saying the weapon wasn’t used in a threatening manner, and law enforcement was contacted immediately.

"Upon searching the backpack, we uncovered a loaded 380 firearm. Upon further investigation, it was determined the firearm had been stolen out of the Orlando Police Department jurisdiction," said the principal.

The student is facing three felony charges and one misdemeanor.