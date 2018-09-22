NATIONWIDE -- Nordstrom is selling brand-new shoes that look like they are falling apart.

The Superstar Taped Sneaker comes from Italian luxury brand Golden Goose and costs $530.

The sneakers, which appear worn and dirty, also have duct tape across the front.

"Crumply, hold-it-all-together tape details a distressed leather sneaker in a retro low profile with a signature sidewall star and a grungy rubber console," a description reads.

This isn't the first time Nordstrom has made headlines selling "worn-looking" clothing. Last year the department store sold jeans covered in fake mud for $425.