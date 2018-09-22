WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. -- The West Melbourne Community Park is celebrating its grand opening just in time for start of fall.

Skate park opens at West Melbourne Community Park

The skate park was built on 23,000 square feet of property

Park also features pavilions, a pond and amphitheater

The redeveloped park cost about $11.8 million, with the funding coming from grants and private donations.

On June 20, 2017, the city council awarded a design-build contract with Team Pain, a skate park company that's been in business for 30 years.

Team Pain constructed the skate park on 23,000 square feet of property. That portion of the construction cost about $750,000 plus $100,000 to install lights.

Palm Bay-sponsored skateboarder Meagan Guy has big dreams of becoming a pro-athlete.

Last year she competed in the X-games but says being a street skater is hard, especially when parks close down. She is thrilled the new park has everything she needs to train as a street skater with hopes of making it to the 2020 Olympics.

"This park has a bunch of different kinds of obstacles, other places only have one quarter pipe," Guy said. "Hopefully mixed in people can get ready for competitions like the X Games."

James Covington from Team Pain who designed and built this skate zone explains says street skaters and BMXers are constantly getting hurt because not every city has a skate park and skating on the street is dangerous. A few years ago, he was hit by a car while BMXing near his home.

"The cities are finally realizing these kids need a place to go, a dangerous spot in the streets, they are battling getting in trouble for being in places they shouldn't be," Covington said.

The park has a splash pad, pond, amphitheater, large fields, a cafe, pavilions, restrooms and more.