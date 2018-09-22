WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. -- The West Melbourne Community Park is celebrating its grand opening just in time for start of fall.
- Skate park opens at West Melbourne Community Park
- The skate park was built on 23,000 square feet of property
- Park also features pavilions, a pond and amphitheater
The redeveloped park cost about $11.8 million, with the funding coming from grants and private donations.
On June 20, 2017, the city council awarded a design-build contract with Team Pain, a skate park company that's been in business for 30 years.
Team Pain constructed the skate park on 23,000 square feet of property. That portion of the construction cost about $750,000 plus $100,000 to install lights.
Palm Bay-sponsored skateboarder Meagan Guy has big dreams of becoming a pro-athlete.
Last year she competed in the X-games but says being a street skater is hard, especially when parks close down. She is thrilled the new park has everything she needs to train as a street skater with hopes of making it to the 2020 Olympics.
"This park has a bunch of different kinds of obstacles, other places only have one quarter pipe," Guy said. "Hopefully mixed in people can get ready for competitions like the X Games."
James Covington from Team Pain who designed and built this skate zone explains says street skaters and BMXers are constantly getting hurt because not every city has a skate park and skating on the street is dangerous. A few years ago, he was hit by a car while BMXing near his home.
"The cities are finally realizing these kids need a place to go, a dangerous spot in the streets, they are battling getting in trouble for being in places they shouldn't be," Covington said.
The park has a splash pad, pond, amphitheater, large fields, a cafe, pavilions, restrooms and more.