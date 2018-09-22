LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Fruitland Park man has been arrested after FBI agents say he left a voicemail message to a U.S congressperson where he allegedly threatened to kill them.

Lake County man sends threatening voicemail to lawmaker

He told agents he had no intention of carrying out threat

Investigators say Richard Phillips left a voicemail on the lawmaker's phone in August angrily detailing the congressperson’s inability to do their job, while also threatening to shoot them.

He also reportedly said he would “slaughter” any FBI agents that came to his Lake County home.

When authorities made contact with Phillips at his Fruitland Park home, they say he admitted the voicemail was his. According to agents, Phillips smiled while listening to the message.

He told the FBI agents he had no intention of carrying out the threat.

Phillips is charged with transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce.

He is being detained and awaiting trial for threatening a member of Congress.