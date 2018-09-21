SHARPES, Fla. — That student pilot who police say jumped a fence and boarded an airplane at Orlando Melbourne International Airport on Thursday will face a judge Friday.

Nishal Sankat accused of boarding empty airliner

Police: Incident has no direct connection to terrorism at this time

This as the investigation continues into why the 22-year-old foreigner did it. Nishal Sankat is currently at the Brevard County Jail and will face a judge Friday, 1:15 p.m., on charges of trying to steal an airplane.

Sankat is accused of jumping over the barbed wire fence at Orlando Melbourne International Airport and breaking into an empty American Airlines airplane early Thursday, around 2 a.m.

Airport staff spotted him and tackled him in the cockpit. The security breach shutdown the airport for hours.

Originally, from Trinidad and Tobago, but here legally with a Canadian passport, Sankat trained as a flight student at Florida Tech in Melbourne and was a certified commercial pilot.

However, he was not certified to operate this plane.

"The suspect ... is a part-time Florida Tech student studying aviation management who had completed some flight training in the past," university spokesman Adam Lowenstein said in a statement.

The FBI is investigating.

"There's no direct connection to terrorism at this time. This investigation is one that is active. It's ongoing and we will continue to vet those things," said Chief David Gillespie of the Melbourne Police Department.

After his capture, investigators searched Sankat's Melbourne home for clues.

He is being held on $20,500 bond, however, according to the Brevard County Jail, even if Sankat posts it, there is a hold on him.