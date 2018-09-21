ORLANDO, Fla. -- Police have arrested a second person in connection to the death of an Orlando toddler that a child protection team doctor said could be considered a "torture case."

Johnathan Pursglove, 25, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child in the death of 2-year-old Jayce Martin, who died in mid-July in the family's Bethune Drive home.

Jayce's mom, 24-year-old Victoria Toth, already faces the same charges in the case, which the Orange County Medical Examiner ruled a homicide. Pursglove and Toth were in a relationship, Orlando Police say.

An autopsy of Jayce's body revealed evidence of blunt-force trauma, investigators say.

"The trauma to Jayce was so severe that it caused a perforation in the (gastrointestinal) tract, leading to contents of the bowel entering Jayce's body; causing an infection (Peritonitis); resulting in his death," an arrest affidavit for Toth said.

Dr. Mark Kesler, a child protection team physician, told investigators that Jayce's death was preventable. "He said Jayce suffered unnecessarily and that this could be considered a 'torture case' due to this child being severely neglected."

Toth was released from jail on bond last week.