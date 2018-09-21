ORLANDO, Fla. -- Crayola Experience's Screamin' Green Hauntoween festivities kick-off Saturday, Sept. 22 and this year, you'll get an extra week of Halloween fun.

The annual event will run through Oct. 31 with tons of activities.

Guests can get "zombified" with all-new zombie crafts, as well as themed character cut-outs, a scavenger hunt, a live slime-themed show and Slime Time, and an ooey-gooey class that's back by popular demand.

Weekends will also feature trick-or-treating and colorful dance parties.

Regular admission to Crayola Experience is $24.99 at the door or $21.99 online. Children 2 and under are free. All activities are included in the price of admission.