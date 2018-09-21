ORLANDO, Fla. -- Crayola Experience's Screamin' Green Hauntoween festivities kick-off Saturday, Sept. 22 and this year, you'll get an extra week of Halloween fun.
- Screamin' Green Hauntoween kicks off Sept. 22
- Event runs through end of October
The annual event will run through Oct. 31 with tons of activities.
Guests can get "zombified" with all-new zombie crafts, as well as themed character cut-outs, a scavenger hunt, a live slime-themed show and Slime Time, and an ooey-gooey class that's back by popular demand.
Weekends will also feature trick-or-treating and colorful dance parties.
Regular admission to Crayola Experience is $24.99 at the door or $21.99 online. Children 2 and under are free. All activities are included in the price of admission.
