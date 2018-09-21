ORLANDO, Fla. -- The construction walls are down and the water is running. But there's still no opening date for SeaWorld Orlando's newest attraction, Infinity Falls.

Grand opening for Infinity Falls remains a mystery

SeaWorld updated website with opening date, then quickly changed it

RELATED: More Attractions Insider news from Tampa, Orlando

The water raft ride was expected to open this summer. But as the week's turned into months, the big debut began to look more and more like fall.

On Friday, SeaWorld updated its website, revealing a Oct. 4 grand opening for the attraction. However, by the afternoon, the website was back to showing Infinity Falls without an opening date.

A media preview day is set for Oct. 4. The grand opening could happen on the same day, but nothing is confirmed.

Infinity Falls will take riders down a jungle river as they pass waterfalls and the ruins of an ancient civilization. The ride will also feature a 40-foot drop.

SeaWorld has been testing the rafts with water dummies in the meantime.

The grand opening date, however, remains a mystery.