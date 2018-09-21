ORLANDO, Fla. — You can expect some changes along Interstate 4 starting Saturday morning.

Princeton St. exit from I-4 east to move up

Exit will come up 2 miles sooner

FDOT says move is only temporary

The Princeton Street exit from eastbound Interstate 4 will move up about 2 miles sooner than where it is now.

That means you'll need to be in the right lane right after Colonial Drive to get off at the new exit.

There's also a new bridge over Lake Ivanhoe that takes you to the Princeton Street ramp.

Florida Department of Transportation officials say the movce is temporary while crews work on the I-4 Ultimate project.