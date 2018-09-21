ORLANDO, Fla. — You can expect some changes along Interstate 4 starting Saturday morning.
- Princeton St. exit from I-4 east to move up
- Exit will come up 2 miles sooner
- FDOT says move is only temporary
The Princeton Street exit from eastbound Interstate 4 will move up about 2 miles sooner than where it is now.
That means you'll need to be in the right lane right after Colonial Drive to get off at the new exit.
There's also a new bridge over Lake Ivanhoe that takes you to the Princeton Street ramp.
Florida Department of Transportation officials say the movce is temporary while crews work on the I-4 Ultimate project.