ORLANDO, Fla. — A new gun store in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood has some people who live nearby upset. They say they don't need any more guns in the area, and they're worried the store will be a target for criminals.

Residents expressed concerns during community meeting Wednesday

City leaders prohibited by state law to restrict locations of gun stores

New store only sells to former military, law enforcement, first responders

"If you are going through revitalization and you are changing what was there, why would you drop something else that in the store that would create the same thing that you are trying to get away from?" asked Parramore resident and homeowners association President Rich Black.

Black says Parramore is working to break the stereotypes which have surrounded the community following years of gun violence. Now they are working to come together to move past those issues, but find it troubling that a gun store has made the community its new home.

The new store, sitting without signage, is owned by B&H Police Supply. Based in Brevard County, the company only sell guns and merchandise to former military, law enforcement, first responders, and law enforcement academy students.

"I don't see that as a positive," Black said. "I don't see it as a positive that kids are walking by a gun shop as kids are going to their nurseries or their schools."

Wednesday during a community meeting discussing the gun store, Black was just one among dozens who voiced their concerns about the neighborhood persona this portrays, and what danger they believe the store may put the community in.

"What we don't need is someone to rob this store and now we will have more guns on the street." one resident said.

City leaders powerless

However, city Leaders in Orlando say their hands are tied. Current Florida Law prohibits municipalities from creating local laws prohibiting or restricting gun stores location, because gun stores are considered retail stores.

If a municipality like Orlando tried to prevent a gun store from moving into their area by passing zoning restrictions strictly for gun sales, then the city leaders who voted those restrictions into place could face penalties, could be personally sued and could potentially be removed from office by the governor.

"It's a bitter pill to swallow, but those are the rules," one code enforcement regulator at the meeting Wednesday said.

In response, Parramore residents want state leaders to eliminating the law to ensure real change in their neighborhood.

"We hope that the gun store would move, but even if the gun store does move, would another one just move in it's place?" Black said.

Orlando Police responds

We reached out to Orlando Police about safety concerns regarding the gun store. They told us they are increasing patrols in the area, and say they will review crime statistics in the area for the next six months to see if they do see a spike in crime.

"Extra patrols are all over, specifically for this area, and everybody from our law enforcement agency knows that gun store," Deputy Chief Robert Anzueto with the Orlando Police Department explained. "So when they are doing their nightly drive they are going to swing by and check on the security in the area."

We also reached out to the gun shop, B&H Police Supply, but they declined to comment.