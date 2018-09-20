ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Cargill Meat Solutions is recalling more than 130,000 pounds of ground beef after one person has died and nearly 20 people have become ill.

The company says the meat may be contaminated with E-Coli.

The products were produced and packaged on June 21.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 17 people have gotten sick and one person has died.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.