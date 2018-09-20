ORLANDO, Fla. — After a hectic week at work, it can be nice to escape, even just for a few hours.

Leu Gardens is a 50-acre botanical garden in Orlando

Over 6,000 different plants at the gardens

Click here for more info on Leu Gardens

Well right in the heart of Orlando, you can do that and get away from all the city noises.

Step into a quiet, peaceful world that will transport you away from day-to-day life into a garden with just about every color you can think of.

“It’s just a wonderful location in all the hustle and bustle that you find in a city setting. It’s wonderful to have something like this you can go to," said Harry P. Leu Gardens Director Robert Bowden.

Robert’s spent more than two decades exploring Leu Gardens, finding new herbs and spices, different paths to walk, and some of the sweetest smelling roses in the area.

Leu Gardens, in the heart of Orlando, is an expansive 50-acre botanical garden paradise.

As you wonder through the gardens, you may even see something a bit unique on some of the trees — their fairy doors! It’s an exhibit that lasts through September.

It’s just one of their rotating exhibits, and you’ll have to search to find these gems. But believe us, you won’t mind with all the things to see along the way.

“There are over 6,000 different plants at the garden, and if you’re a plant nut like I am, exploring the gardens could take all day or several days," Bowden said.

It’s a great way to get into the outdoors to experience all that nature has to offer.

“If you ever just want a release, a place away from the theme parks to decompress, Leu gardens is a great place to do that right here in Central Florida," Bowden said.

Leu Gardens is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.