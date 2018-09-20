ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a quiet start to our Thursday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Heading into the afternoon, many will notice a few more clouds as the east coast sea breeze moves inland.

The sea breeze will also spark a few showers and storms that could hold frequent lightning and gusty wind. The rain may help to cool things down, though, with highs soaring back into the 90s.

A few storms may stick around through sunset, then just some lingering showers early Thursday night. Once the rain settles, the rest of the night will be partly cloudy and mild with temperatures falling into the mid-70s.

Slightly drier air is expected to move in Friday, allowing for a small drop in the chance for storms. Highs will also back off a bit, climbing into the low 90s; still hot, but a couple of degrees down from the past few days.

Temperatures will drop a little more this weekend, getting us closer to the average in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Rain chances increase back up to 40 to 50 percent for Saturday and Sunday

If heading to the beach, grab the sunscreen and watch for an elevated rip current threat.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, there are no longer any named storms, but a couple of areas of interest.

There is a low potential for development on cluster of thunderstorms in the south central Atlantic moving west toward the Lesser Antilles.

We are also watching an area in the central Atlantic with medium potential.

None of these are concerns for Florida at this time.

The hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

