ORLANDO, Fla. -- A University of Central Florida football player was arrested Tuesday on a sexual battery charge.

UCF Police said Demetreius Mayes, 18, of Miami met the alleged victim at an off-campus party Saturday.

The two consumed several alcoholic beverages before going back to an on-campus UCF apartment, according to an arrest affidavit.

The person told investigators the next thing they remembered was being taken to a room and waking up naked.

Mayes, who agreed to be interviewed by investigators, said he took the person to his room with the "intent of engaging in sex," the redacted affidavit said. Mayes told investigators that the sex was consentual and that he stopped when the person said, "I can't do this."

Mayes said he let the person get dressed before unlocking the bedroom door.

Several of Mayes' teammates were present at the time of the incident. They told investigators they saw Mayes taking the person to his room and tried to stop him from making "a big mistake," the affidavit said.

The teammates also said they thought the person was intoxicated.

"We talk to our players about doing the right thing in every area of their life, every single day going from good to great. That is something we talk about inside our program every day," UCF Coach Josh Heupel said Wednesday.

"We are focused on ensuring that we provide compassion and support for everyone outside our program that has been affected by this."

In a statement, UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger said, "The UCF Police Department is committed to a thorough, professional investigation of all criminal incidents reported to us, and we're dedicated to a culture of care that starts by believing the brave survivors who seek our assistance."

Mayes was charged with sexual battery to a physically helpless person.

Mayes is a freshman linebacker for the Knights.