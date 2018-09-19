CHERRY POINT, N.C. — President Donald Trump will travel to the storm-ravaged Carolinas on Wednesday.

President Trump to tour storm-impacted areas in Carolinas

President and GOP senators to make stops in Myrtle Beach and Cherry Point

Flooding still remains major issue in Carolinas

The president will make stops in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Cherry Point, North Carolina. Cherry Point is between New Bern and Wilmington, which has been plagued by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

Days after the hurricane rolled through, the region is dealing with massive flooding. In Wilmington, residents lined up by the hundreds for free food, water and tarps while officials opened up to the public two routes that had previously been impassable.

Florence is being blamed for at least 34 deaths in three states.

Trump, along with Republican sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, will tour some of the hardest hit areas.

State officials say more than 10,000 people are still in shelters and many won't have to return to after the floodwaters recede.

The focus will soon shift to finding temporary housing for thousands, though FEMA officials warn the next few days will be critical as rivers continue to crest.

Ahead of his trip, the president said everyone in the Carolinas is showing tremendous courage.

"I want to just salute all the people working so hard," President Trump said. "The first responders, the military, FEMA, the job they are doing is incredible. So I want to just want to thank them very much."

Trump is expected to arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point by mid-morning Wednesday. He will spend most of the day in the Carolinas before heading back to Washington.