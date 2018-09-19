COCOA BEACH, Fla. -- Jessica Erausquin's mother was starting to lose hope.

Four years after the 27-year-old woman's body was found on the side of a road in Cocoa Beach, police announced Tuesday that they'd made an arrest in a case many thought had gone cold.

With the help of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Cocoa Beach Police arrested 30-year-old Marylee Walker on a warrant in connection to Erausquin's death.

Investigators said the two knew each other but weren't friends.

On Oct. 16, 2014, Erausquin, the youngest of three siblings, was found dead at Rose Drive in a small, Cocoa Beach neighborhood. An autopsy determined she'd died of blunt force trauma to her body and head.

"Sometimes, you reach dead ends, but that doesn't allow you to stop. There's always ways around it. Detectives and FDLE followed the leads and worked on the case to bring closure to the family," Cocoa Beach Police Sgt. Manny Hernandez said.

According to investigators, a recent interview with a former associate of Walker helped them get enough evidence to support the medical examiner's findings and evidence collected during the investigation.

Jessica was months from graduating from Keiser University with her third degree in forensic science when she was found dead. The university had a memorial service for her, and neighbors on Rose Drive created a memorial just feet from where she was found.

Both investigators and David Erausquin said Jessica, for some unknown reason, got into Walker's vehicle because she needed a ride. But the details of where they were going and how Jessica ended up at Rose Drive remains part of the investigation.

Walker was arrested in Osceola County on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. She'll be extradited to Brevard County.

David Erausquin, a cousin, said Wednesday he's grateful someone finally came forward to help law enforcement solve the case.

Although he didn't lose faith that someone would be arrested, his aunt -- Jessica's mother -- had started to lose hope.

"We're thankful and we do understand that sometimes they are fearful of these people, or fear of speaking up, and that's why the police can't solve crimes," David Erausquin said. "It takes time for that fear to go away, and when that happens, that's how crimes are solved."