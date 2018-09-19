SEMINOLE, Fla. — What's better than soaking in the endless Bay area summer with a little food at Harbor Master Tiki Grill in Seminole?

Yellowfin Tuna Poke Salad

Harbor Master Tiki Grill in Seminole

Along with a little Yellowfin Tuna Poke Salad from Chef Larry Youhn.

And the best part of this cold dish is it's all chopping and no cooking.

"It's just going to be very refreshing on a hot summer day," Youhn said.

It starts with dicing up fresh yellow fin tuna.

"It is sushi grade as you can see from the color," Youhn said.

Add to mixing bowl with avocado.

"It's just brings out the flavor of the tuna."

And then add some onion. After the onions, add some wakame.

"What we do - we take it and we just dice it up a little bit," said Youhn. "So it's a little bit easy to chew without getting caught in your teeth."

Then comes the ginger.

"If you have the time and can find fresh ginger obviously I'd like to used it," Youhn said. "But for ease of preparation, pickled ginger will work just fine."

Follow that with orange sesame ginger sauce. Next give the mixture just a quick couple of twists and turns.

Once mixed, serve it all up with fried wonton strips.

RECIPE

The Harbor Master Grill Tuna Poke

1/2 med. sweet onion, finely diced (or a shallot)

2 oz. ginger, pickled or fresh

6 oz. fresh yellowfin tuna

1/4 cup diced wakame seaweed salad

1/2 cubed avocado

Fried wontons chips

Sesame ginger garlic sauce, to taste.

Cut, prep and mix in bowl, and serve with fried wonton chips.