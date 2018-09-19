COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Four years after a hit-and-run crash in Cocoa Beach that killed a 27-year-old woman, an arrest has been made in the case.

Cocoa Beach Police officers on Tuesday said they'd charged Marylee Walker of St. Cloud with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Jessica Erausquin's body was found on Rose Drive in Cocoa Beach in October 2014.

Police said investigators had run out of leads until recently, when they interviewed someone who knew Walker whose statements corroborated other witness statements. That, plus Medical Examiner's Office findings and evidence, led investigators to charge Walker.

Walker, 30, is being held at the Osceola County Correctional Facility on a no-bond status and is awaiting extradition to Brevard County.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office assisted police when executing the arrest warrant, Hernandez said.