DAYTONA Beach, Fla. —Embry Riddle Aeronautical University students learned about their constitutional rights Monday, after local legal leaders came together to discuss the Fourth Amendment.

Fourth Amendment protects from unreasonable searches, seizures

Judges, attorneys discuss how they have to interpret the law daily

Burnie Burnett has put his knowledge of the Fourth Amendment to the test, as it protects you from unreasonable searches and seizures.

However, the senior Homeland Security student said he has noticed a change on how that law is interpreted.

"I've noticed that getting pulled aside for further searches is becoming a more common thing especially in today's environment. So for me to know why they're searching me and understanding and picking up on the cues is important," said Burnett.

The Marine Corp veteran listened in on those cues from a panel of judges and attorneys.

The panelists said because of constitutional issues with privacy, technology, boarder security, and presidential powers, they are all making adjustments on how to interpret the law daily.

"A lot of us has struggled in the courts, law enforcement, public defenders, defense attorneys," said R.J. Larizza of the State Attorney Office.

Professor Ann Phillips hopes this helps students know how to act and react in certain circumstances

"We've had some students that have had border searches, professors who have been stopped at the border, have had dog sniffs. So they're all very interested in how it effects them and what may have happened that was proper and improper," said Phillips, an assistant Homeland Security professor.

Between his homeland security classes and this panel, Burnett said now he feels prepared.

"I understand what my rights are. I don't get too concerned about the situation but I also notice that I'm more observant. I'm paying attention to what the police are doing and making sure my rights as a U.S. citizen are not violated," said Burnett.

The event was a part of Constitution Day, as the event celebrated the date the Constitution was signed: Sept. 17, 1787 in Philadelphia.