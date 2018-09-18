ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A DeLand father is facing child neglect charges after allegedly leaving his infant daughter in a hot Ford SUV while it was 97 degrees outside on Monday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

At around 2:30 p.m., 25-year-old Andrew Kay was observed walking around a Ford SUV on North Sparkman Ave., in Orange City, by the homeowner, according to an incident report.

The white SUV was parked in her yard, up against her mailbox and Deborah Berrian saw Kay walking around the vehicle for about 45 minutes.

"Berrian advised she then observed Andrew remove an infant from the vehicle after walking around the vehicle for 45 minutes," the incident report described, adding that another neighbor observed Kay and noted that the infant "was sweating profusely, had redness to her skin, and was hot to the touch."

That neighbor, Edwin Sansing, took the child from Kay, because he believed that he was under the influence, the incident report stated.

When deputies arrived, they read Kay of his rights. He told deputies that he parked in front of his friend's house and the child was never left in the SUV and was with him the entire time he was out of the SUV.

"Andrew advised he was previously at a friend's house drinking alcoholic beverages, and had approximately two drinks," described the incident report.

The report noted that deputies witnessed that Kay was allegedly so intoxicated that he was impaired and they could smell alcoholic beverages on him.

The child's mother was contacted and she took the infant, but told deputies that she and Kay had been in a relationship, but broke up "due to his severe drinking problem," however, they got back together and had the little girl, explained the incident report.

The child was treated at the scene and was cleared to leave.

He has been charged with child neglect without great harm.

Spectrum News 13 called a number listed as Kay's in the incident report and left a message for him. He has not yet returned the call.