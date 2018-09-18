TEXAS – People across the country are taking a bite of deals for National Cheeseburger Day.
- Free Dave’s Single burger with any purchase for the entire month of September
- From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Free side of two buttermilk pancakes or two pumpkin spice pancakes with the purchase of an Ultimate Steak burger
- Get a cheeseburger and bottomless fries for $5 with the purchase of a beverage
- Get a McDouble for $1 by ordering through the app
- Take on the three pound burger challenge by finishing it in one hour and win a $25 gift car