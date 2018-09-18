TEXAS – People across the country are taking a bite of deals for National Cheeseburger Day.

Wendy’s

  • Free Dave’s Single burger with any purchase for the entire month of September

IHOP

  • From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Free side of two buttermilk pancakes or two pumpkin spice pancakes with the purchase of an Ultimate Steak burger

Red Robin

  • Get a cheeseburger and bottomless fries for $5 with the purchase of a beverage

McDonald’s

  • Get a McDouble for $1 by ordering through the app

Fuddruckers

  • Take on the three pound burger challenge by finishing it in one hour and win a $25 gift car