MIAMI, Fla. -- The federal government fined five contractors more than $86,000 for a March 15 bridge collapse at a Florida university that killed six people.

OSHA fined Figg Bridge Engineers Inc., Network Engineering Services Inc., Structural Technologies LLC, Munilla Construction Management LLC, and The Structural Group of South Florida Inc. $86,658 in total for seven violations.

OSHA said contractors didn't provide a safe environment for workers, who were exposed to crushing and fall hazards. Some contractors were also accused of not removing workers from harm when the bridge developed several significant cracks in critical locations on the bridge.

The pedestrian bridge was built over a busy roadway near Florida International University. Five motorists and one worker were killed in the collapse.

The contractors have 15 days to comply or contest the penalties.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the collapse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.