WILMINGTON, N.C. – Visitors to the Waffle House in Wilmington got more than just a hot meal when they visited the restaurant this morning.
Customers had a chance to meet the President and CEO of Waffle House himself.
Workers with the restaurant chain Waffle House are being brought in from around the country to help keep the company's locations up and running in areas affected by Florence.
Ehmer says about 150 workers had been brought in as of Monday as part of the company's emergency response team. He says it's part of the company's culture to never close. The extra hands were partly needed because some local workers had to evacuate.
Waffle House is famously open during or immediately after natural disasters.
