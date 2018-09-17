WILMINGTON, N.C. – Visitors to the Waffle House in Wilmington got more than just a hot meal when they visited the restaurant this morning.

Customers had a chance to meet the President and CEO of Waffle House himself.

Workers with the restaurant chain Waffle House are being brought in from around the country to help keep the company's locations up and running in areas affected by Florence.

Anybody out there wants a lesson about leadership? Who is in front of beloved @WaffleHouse in Wilmington? Making sure he feeds the hungry? Walt Ehmer, President and CEO.....God Bless! pic.twitter.com/QLVKRSYvIu — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 16, 2018

Walt Ehmer came to the area heavily impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Ehmer says about 150 workers had been brought in as of Monday as part of the company's emergency response team. He says it's part of the company's culture to never close. The extra hands were partly needed because some local workers had to evacuate.

In a statement released on Twitter, Waffle House said, "It takes a village and we are proud to be a part of helping serve the community!"

Waffle House is famously open during or immediately after natural disasters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.