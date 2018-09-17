ORLANDO, Fla. — Florence has moved out of the Carolinas and it is now moving north into the Ohio River Valley. It is still a tropical depression with winds of 30 mph.

The rain leftover from Florence will then move into the Northeastern U.S. tonight into tomorrow before moving off to sea by Wednesday. Flash flood watches have been posted for portions of the Northeast as the remnants of Florence get ready to move into the region.

Even though the remnants of Florence are moving away from the Carolinas, the flooding issues will continue for days to come.

Flash Flood Warnings and Flash Flood Emergencies continue for portions of central and eastern North Carolina, with some locations exceeding 30” of rain.

Swells generated by Florence have been impacting the southeastern US, including Florida. While wave heights continue to drop, a high risk of rip currents will prevail.

Joyce continues to hold on as a weak tropical depression. It is located 285 miles south-southwest of the Azores. Winds remain at 35 mph, the system will stay over open waters and will become a remnant area of low pressure later today or tomorrow.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the remnants of Isaac will continue to produce gusty winds and occasionally heavy rain while moving westward across the central and western Caribbean during the next few days. The system could reorganize over the next couple of days, but it has an extremely low chance for redevelopment.

There are no other areas of concern for right now.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.