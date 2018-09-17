ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- There are people who just aren't comfortable with four-way stops at busy intersections.

We've received a complaint about one just east of SeaWorld.

The intersection in question is Orangewood Boulevard and Gateway Avenue, which is in the Williamsburg area.

Allan Graham writes in this week:

"This 4-way stop is very dangerous. People are constantly blowing through the intersection without stopping or even slowing down. I have witnessed many accidents at this intersection in the ten years I have lived in the area. There has been talk over the years about getting stop lights installed but nothing has ever come of it. With the increased traffic from closed exits due to I-4 expansion, the intersection has become even more unsafe for automobiles and pedestrians."

Allan wants to know if stop lights are on the table, so we inquired about it for this week's Traffic Inbox.

The intersection has a few factors going for it when just glancing at it why it may be dangerous.

For one, that area is located just east of both SeaWorld and the Orange County Convention Center. It's just south of a major interchange with the Beachline and yet, within the small town of Williamsburg, it's certainly in a residential community.

Another aspect of the four way stop we noticed is that both of the intersecting roads have different speed limits. Orangewood is 40 mph and Gateway Avenue is 30 mph.

You could see why faster moving vehicles on Orangewood would be more inclined to blow right through it to avoid slower vehicles.

We spoke with Orange County Government and the news is both good and a little bad as well.

The bad news is that no traffic signal is slated to be installed at the intersection; however, a roundabout is in the works.

Orange County is still in the design phase. Officials say they are about 30 percent done and that's the latest update. Construction is slated to begin sometime in the summer of 2020.

Thanks for your question, Allan.

