TITUSVILLE, Fla. — For the first time in nearly 50 years a human will go to the moon.

Space X is planning to announce the first Moon travel passenger

CEO Elon Musk tweeted announcement

Space X

Tonight, Space X is planning to announce the first passenger who will fly around the moon aboard their new BFR rocket.

CEO Elon Musk teased this announcement on his twitter page.

Early Monday, he tweeted out two images of the BFR space craft that will be taking this mysterious passenger into the moon’s outer orbit.

The company announced they had signed on their first paying passenger to ride the BFR into outer space.

The BFR which some believe stands for Big Falcon Rocket, can carry up to 100 people according to Space X CEO Elon Musk. He first announced announced the BFR last year.

Space X says the BFR is part of their mars colonization plan which is Elon’s Musk ultimate goal. He wants to create a civilization on Mars.

Space X hasn’t revealed any details about the passenger who will ride the BFR around the moon.

Space X will announce the mystery person at 9 p.m.