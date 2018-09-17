KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Books don't exist at NeoCity Academy in Kissimme; instead, each kid gets a laptop.

Unlike most schools, everything is inquiry-based and project-driven.

"Every activity that we have done, I have enjoyed very much so," said 9th grader Elizabeth Gould.

This new high school is promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

"NeoCity is pretty great, I am getting the hang of it," said 9th grader Chyanne Ojageer.

So far, there are 111 students enrolled, and 38 of them are girls like Ojageer.

Ojageer, who wants to one day be a cancer researcher, says she is motivated by her mother who is a survivor. Ojageer hopes to see more young women in this field.

"I think we should have more women in the STEM field because women can change lives as well," Ojageer said. "Not only men."

Gould said she doesn't see herself learning in any other way.

"I absolutely love it because me personally, I am a hands-on learner, and if I can't do different activities then I can't learn the way I am supposed to," she said. "And this whole new experience is exactly what kids that learn the way I do need."

Principal Michael Meechin said the school is disrupting the status quo with its unconventional ways, by using a curriculum that pushes kids to the limit.

"This is a change for everybody. It's a change for teachers, it's a change for students, and it's really a new way of learning," Meechin said. "But we think that the outcomes that students will produce, they're going to be the outcomes needed by the constantly evolving STEM fields. So we're excited about it."

Students can apply for next school year starting this December.

NeoCity will be accepting 9th and 10th graders.