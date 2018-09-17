NATIONWIDE -- Disney has released the first full trailer for "Mary Poppins Returns."

Disney drops trailer for 'Mary Poppins Returns'

Story takes place after the 1964 film

'Mary Poppins Returns' hits theaters Dec. 19

The sequel to the 1964 classic stars Emily Blunt in the role made famous by Julie Andrews.

Set 25 years after the first film, the practically-perfect nanny returns to pay a visit to the now grown Jane and Michael Banks (Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw).

After Michael and his children experience a personal loss, it's up to Mary Poppins to help the family "find the joy and wonder missing in their lives."

The trailer also includes a first look at the film's musical sequences, as well as a dance number performed by Dick Van Dyke.

Directed by Rob Marshall, the film also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Firth, Angela Lansbury, Meryl Streep and Julie Waters.

"Mary Poppins Returns" is set to be released in theaters Dec. 19.