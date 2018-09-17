ORLANDO, Fla. -- "IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth," the long-running nighttime show at Epcot is getting a replacement, Disney World announced Monday.

The show, which first debuted in 1999, will have its final performances by the end of next summer.

In its place, Disney is working on an "all-new nighttime fireworks spectacular." A name for the new show has not been released.

"The Disney Parks Live Entertainment team is already busy creating new thrills to debut immediately following the conclusion of 'IllumiNations,' continuing the tradition of nightly entertainment on the World Showcase Lagoon," a post on the official Disney Parks read.

The change comes as Epcot prepares to undergo a major multi-year transformation, which includes new attractions and experiences.

In 2017, Disney announced plans for a Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster as well as a ride based on the Pixar film "Rataouille." Both rides are currently under construction and set to debut in time for Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary in 2021.