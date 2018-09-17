NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. -- A New Smyrna Beach man is back home in Florida after he said he and a guide were attacked by bears during a hunting trip to Wyoming in which the guide was killed.

Corey Chubon says he and guide were attacked by '2 giant grizzlies'

Grizzly bear got a hold of his leg and threw him around

He escaped, but guide Mark Uptain was attacked and killed

Corey Chubon was in Wyoming on an elk-hunting trip with his father and their guide, Mark Uptain, on Thursday.

"It went from a feeling of pure happiness that hunters experience to one of the worst experiences you can think of," Chubon said.

On Friday, Chubon and Uptain went back to recover an elk. Suddenly, he said two grizzly bears charged at them.

"Seeing these two giant grizzlies come full speed at us with probably less than 5 seconds to react is something you couldn't possibly imagine," Chubon said.

Chubon said one of the bears attacked him.

"The grizzly bear had the back of my leg, and I thought to myself, 'This is it. I am going to die.' And by some type of miracle... For me to get out of his grasp when he swung me and to be free and to be sprinting up the hill is a miracle," Chubon said.

Chubon said as the bears turned their attention to Uptain, he ran for his life to try to get help.

He said emergency crews found Uptain's body the next day.

"He was a man of faith, he had a wife and five kids... He was one of the nicest guys I've met," Chubon said.