WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Air conditioning is out at three schools in West Melbourne, the police department said.
- 3 schools without air conditioning in Brevard County
- Parents, guardians are being allowed to sign out kids
- RELATED: Students, teachers in Brevard complain of sweltering classroom conditions
Meadowlane Primary Elementary School, Meadowlane Intermediate and Central Middle School are without working air conditioning, police said.
An air conditioning chiller shared by the three schools malfunctioned, Brevard Public Schools said in a statement. Technicians were working to repair the problem; meanwhile, fans were delivered to the schools, the district said.
The schools also do not have working phone lines right now, police said.
The three schools weren't scheduled to close, but parents and guardians were being allowed to pick up students and sign them out as an excused absence, West Melbourne Police said.
About 20 Brevard County district schools experience some type of air conditioning, plumbing or electrical issue, the district said. Teachers, parents and students have complained on social media about the ongoing problems.