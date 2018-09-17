WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Air conditioning is out at three schools in West Melbourne, the police department said.

3 schools without air conditioning in Brevard County

Parents, guardians are being allowed to sign out kids

Meadowlane Primary Elementary School, Meadowlane Intermediate and Central Middle School are without working air conditioning, police said.

An air conditioning chiller shared by the three schools malfunctioned, Brevard Public Schools said in a statement. Technicians were working to repair the problem; meanwhile, fans were delivered to the schools, the district said.

Three schools in Brevard has their AC go out on this hot, hot day. @WestMelbournePD came out to assist with traffic as parents came to pick up their kids. pic.twitter.com/S18dCz8FPq — Erin Murray News 13 (@emurray1) September 17, 2018

The schools also do not have working phone lines right now, police said.

Spectrum News 13's Weather Experts say that today's high in West Melbourne is 91 degrees, with a "feels-like" temperature of 101.

The three schools weren't scheduled to close, but parents and guardians were being allowed to pick up students and sign them out as an excused absence, West Melbourne Police said.