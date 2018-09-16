OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was killed and two other people were injured Sunday in a rollover crash on Florida's Turnpike in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a tire tread separated

Driver lost control causing the vehicle to rollover

A tire tread separated on an SUV driven by 30-year-old Laura Bueno. Bueno lost control of the vehicle causing the vehicle to overturn.

When the SUV overturned, 69-year-old passenger Cecilia Morales Carballer was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said.

Carballer died from her injuries.

Bueno and a 5-year-old passenger were taken to Osceola Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.