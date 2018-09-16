ORLANDO, Fla. -- A woman charged in the death of her 2-year-old son has been released on bond.

Victoria Toth, 24, was released from the Orange County Jail at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

Toth was arrested on Sept. 7 and charged with aggravated manslaughter of her son Jayce Martin.

On July 18, Jayce was found unconscious in a pool of vomit inside Toth's Orlando home, police said.

The toddler was malnourished, very thin and had bruises on his body. Toth told investigators Jayce was clumsy and would run into things.

An autopsy revealed that Jayce suffered from blunt force trauma. Toth reportedly told investigators that her son was lethargic and acted out of character for several days. Toth nor her boyfriend took the toddler to the hospital because Toth "didn't want medical personnel to judge her."

A medical examiner lruled Jayce's death a homicide.