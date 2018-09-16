ORLANDO, Fla. — Florence has weakened into a tropical depression today. Flooding continues to be a big threat across portions of North Carolina even though the storm continues to weaken.

Florence

Florence’s center is located 20 miles southwest of Columbia, South Carolina. Its winds have dropped to 35 mph and its movement has increased to 8 mph toward the west.

Florence will continue moving toward the west and then eventually to the northwest today into portions of western North Carolina and Virginia. It will then move into the Ohio River Valley for the start of the week. An increase in storm motion is expected today and tomorrow.

Already rainfall amounts of 24-30” have been reported in eastern North Carolina, with more rain likely.

A Flash Flood Emergency was issued for portions of eastern North Carolina Friday with already some locations exceeding 30” of rain.

Swells generated by Florence have been impacting the southeastern US, including Florida, and will continue to do so into the weekend. While wave heights continue to drop, a high risk of rip currents will prevail.

As the storm continues inland, Florence is projected slowly track west-northwest across the Carolinas, where it will continue to pose a significant flood threat due to the incredible amount of rain that has already fallen. Some areas will likely exceed 30 to 40 inches of rain from the storm.

Isaac

Elsewhere in the tropics, the remnants of Isaac will continue to produce gusty winds and occasionally heavy rain while moving westward across the central and western Caribbean during the next few days.

The system could reorganize over the next couple of days, but it has a low chance for redevelopment.

Helene

Helene remains a tropical storm, but is quickly transitioning into an extratopical low today. Helene is roughly 270 miles north of Faial Island in the central Azores. This storm will not threaten the United States and is moving away from the Azores. It will impact Ireland and the United Kingdom with wind and rain next week.

Joyce

Tropical Storm Joyce is rapidly weakening. It is located 580 miles west-southwest of the Azores. It has winds of 40 mph, this storm will stay over open waters and will become post-tropical soon.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.